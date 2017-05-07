Duterte maintains ‘excellent’ trust rating—SWS

President Rodrigo Duterte has maintained an “excellent” trust rating in the first quarter of 2017, according to a recent survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The survey, conducted from March 25 to 28, showed that 80 percent of Filipinos have “much trust” with the President, 10 percent with “little trust,” and 11 percent undecided, yielding an “excellent” +72 trust rating.

The latest figure was steady from the excellent +70 (81% much trust, 9% little trust) Duterte received in December last year.

SWS classifies net satisfaction rating of 70 and above as “excellent”; +50 to +69, “very good”; +30 to +49, “good”; +10 to +29, “moderate”, +9 to –9, “neutral”; –10 to –29, “poor”; –30 to –49, “bad”; –50 to –69, “very bad”; –70 and below, “execrable.”

Duterte’s net trust rating dropped by six points to a “very good” +63 both in Balance Luzon and Visayas, and increased by nine points to an excellent +74 in Metro Manila and by four points to an “excellent” +89 in Mindanao.

The President’s net trust rating remained “excellent” in urban areas from +73 in December to +72 in March, and fell by one grade in rural areas from an “excellent” +71 in December 2016 to a “very good” +68 in the previous quarter.

It soared 16 points among class ABC respondents, from a “very good” +59 to an “excellent” +75. It stayed “excellent” among class D or masa respondents at +71, but fell by eight points from +72 in December to +64 in March in class E.

The survey, conduct through face to face interviews of 1,200 adult respondents, had an error margin of ±3% for national percentages.

SWS noted that public officials’ trust rating is different from satisfaction rating, “as the former gauges public trust in a personality as a whole, while the latter asks about public satisfaction with an individual’s performance related to his/her position or duty.”

In an earlier survey released last month, Duterte maintained a “very” good net satisfaction rating of +63, similar from the score he received in December last year.