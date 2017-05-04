Thursday, May 4, 2017
2 suspected Abu Sayyaf ‘remnants’ held in Bohol

By: - Correspondent / @leoudtohanINQ
/ 11:37 AM May 04, 2017
Tubigon, Bohol (Google maps)

TUBIGON, Bohol — Two armed men suspected as remnants of the Abu Sayyaf were arrested on Thursday morning.

PO2 Ronald Manlangit, desk officer of the Tubigon Police Station, said that at around 5 a.m., two armed men were sighted in Barangay Tan-awan in this town searching for food.

Undercover military men and barangay tanod (village watchmen) arrested the men.

“It’s subject for verification if they are Abu Sayyaf members,” said Manlangit.

Tan-awan is 7 kilometers from the Tubigon town proper and nearby Clarin town where four ASG members including sub-leader Joselito Melloria were killed last Saturday.

At 10 a.m., the armed men were brought to Camp Francisco Dagohoy in Tagbilaran for verification.  SFM/rga

