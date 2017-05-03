Who is Bruce Rivera?

Lawyer Bruce Rivera, a native of Argao, Cebu province, defended businesswoman and alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles.

Napoles is serving her sentence in the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City after being found guilty of illegally detaining her finance officer, Benhur Luy.

She is also facing plunder charges as coaccused in cases against former Senators Juan Ponce Enrile, Jinggoy Estrada and Bong Revilla in connection with the pork barrel scam.

Rivera is a graduate of San Beda College of Law, where the President also finished his law degree.

Rivera graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in political science in 2001 from Southwestern University. He obtained his bachelor of laws degree from San Beda College in 2005 and passed the bar examinations in 2006. —INQUIRER ARCHIVES