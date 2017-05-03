DFA: Pag-asa, Kalayaan Island group part of PH

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) maintained on Tuesday that Pag-asa Island and the Kalayaan Island Group are part of Philippine territory and any activity within these islands are perfectly legal.

The DFA made the statement in response to Chinese ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua’s pronouncement that occupation of and any activity on the islands by the Philippines is illegal.

“Pag-asa Island and the larger Kalayaan Island Group are a municipality of Palawan,” DFA spokesperson Robespierre Bolivar said.

“Any visit or activity we undertake there is part and parcel of our Constitutional mandate to ensure the safety, well-being, and livelihood of our citizens living in this municipality,” he said.

Bolivar said most of the residents in the area are Filipinos.

On Monday, Zhao was asked about the April 21 incident when a C-130 aircraft bound for Pag-asa with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and top military brass on board was reportedly warned by the Chinese military.

Zhao said it was common practice to warn an aircraft that “intrude” in their territory.