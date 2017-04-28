Chief of cop station with secret detention cell ordered relieved

The chief of a Manila police station found to have a secret detention cell where arrested drug suspects have been held has been ordered relieved from his post, according to a report Friday by Radyo Inquirer.

The report quoted Manila Police District (MPD) District Director Chief Supt. Joel Coronel as saying Supt. Roberto Domingo, chief of the Raxabago drug detention unit in Tondo, was ordered relieved Friday morning.

Coronel told Radyo Inquirer that Domingo has been replaced by his deputy, Chief Inspector Gilbert Cruz.

The relief order came following media reports on the discovery of a secret detention cell in the facility by members of the Commission on Human Rights who conducted a surprise inspection on Thursday.

