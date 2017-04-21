Duterte shouldn’t issue ‘kill order,’ says Gunless Society PH

President Rodrigo Duterte shouldn’t be urging Filipinos to kill people especially terrorists, an anti-gun group said.

“Tungkulin yan ng pamahalaan at hindi ng mga sibilyan,” Nandy Pacheco of the Gunless Society of the Philippines told Radio Veritas in an interview. “Hindi dapat bigyan ng karapatan ang mga sibilyan na mamaril ng sinuman…hindi tama ang order na pumatay.”

(That’s the job of the government and not civilians. Civilians shouldn’t be given the right to shoot anyone. It is not right to order someone to kill.)

Duterte on Thursday said he encourages civilians to kill, even offering a bounty of P1 million for each Abu Sayyaf member arrested or killed in Bohol.

“But I prefer them dead because if they are alive, I will still have to feed them,” Duterte has said.

The military and the police are currently going after Abu Sayyaf members in Inabanga, Bohol. The bandit group traveled to the island from Mindanao, reportedly to kidnap tourists. KS/rga