 Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state | Inquirer News
Close  

Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state

/ 01:31 PM July 26, 2021
india landslide

Screengrab from Reuters

NEW DELHI — Nine people were killed by a landslide in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradeshin on Sunday as boulders fell and hit the vehicle they were traveling in, news agency ANI reported.

The vehicle was carrying 11 people and the two others, as well as a passer-by, were injured, ANI, a partner of Reuters, said, citing Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

ADVERTISEMENT

ITBP teams rushed to the spot near Badseri village in the Kinnaur district of hilly Himachal Pradesh in state to conduct a rescue operation, ANI reported.

Some local media said the people in the vehicle who were killed were visiting from the Indian capital Delhi and elsewhere in India, while one of the injured was a local person.

FEATURED STORIES

Television footage showed Batseri bridge in the Kinnaur district had collapsed and other vehicles were damaged as boulders rolled downhill due to landslides.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this. All arrangements are being made for the treatment of those injured in the accident,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

In the western state of Maharashtra, at least 125 people died in the last two days after torrential monsoon rains sparked major landslides and flooding there.

Read Next
Don't miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Himachal Pradeshin, India, landslides
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.


© Copyright 1997-2021 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.