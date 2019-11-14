Close  

Tropical Storm Ramon gains strength, nears Luzon

By: - Reporter / @KHallareINQ
/ 07:02 AM November 15, 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Ramon slightly intensified as it nears Luzon on Friday, the state weather bureau said Friday.

Ramon gains strength, nears Luzon tropical storm

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Ramon was last spotted  445 kilometers east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramon packs maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Ramon was also monitored moving north at 15 kph.

FEATURED STORIES

Pagasa said that Ramon is expected to make landfall in northern Luzon between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 is hoisted over the southeastern part of Cagayan (Peñablanca and Baggao), eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue and Maconacon), northern Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran and Dinalungan) and Polillo Island.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains are expected in the eastern part of Cagayan and Isabela, Bicol region, Romblon, Panay Island and Cuyo Island, Pagasa said.

GSG

Click here for more weather related news."
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Don't miss out on the latest news and information.
View comments

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Pagasa, Tropical Storm Ramon, Weather
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.


© Copyright 1997-2019 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.