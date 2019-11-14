Tropical Storm Ramon gains strength, nears Luzon

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Ramon was last spotted 445 kilometers east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora.

Ramon packs maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Ramon was also monitored moving north at 15 kph.

Pagasa said that Ramon is expected to make landfall in northern Luzon between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 is hoisted over the southeastern part of Cagayan (Peñablanca and Baggao), eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue and Maconacon), northern Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran and Dinalungan) and Polillo Island.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains are expected in the eastern part of Cagayan and Isabela, Bicol region, Romblon, Panay Island and Cuyo Island, Pagasa said.