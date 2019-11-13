Suicide bombing hits Indonesia police precinct

MEDAN — An explosion has occurred at the Medan Police precinct headquarters in Medan, North Sumatra, on Wednesday morning.

The explosion, suspected to have come from a suicide bomb, occurred at around 8:35 a.m in the parking lot in front of the precinct’s narcotics division.

ADVERTISEMENT

From The Jakarta Post’s observations, at least one victim was injured at the parking lot. At the time of writing, the police were still processing the scene.

National Police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Dedi Prasetyo has confirmed that the explosion took place.

“Yes, it is suspected to be […] a suicide bombing. The perpetrator is suspected to have died, but the team [of police] are still examining the crime scene,” Dedi said in a live report by Kompas TV.

Dedi said personnel from the National Police’s Densus 88 counterterrorism squad and the North Sumatra Police’s Indonesia Automatic Fingerprint Identification System (Inafis) had arrived at the scene to assist in the investigation.

He said further information about the alleged suicide bombing would be revealed to the public afterward.

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ