LOOK: Manila gov’t shuts down Divisoria stalls amid pile of trash

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila City government closed down sidewalk stalls along Ylaya Street in Divisoria after vendors failed to manage their garbage.

Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso conducted a surprise inspection Monday morning and was aghast to discover the heaps of trash in the area. An irked Moreno confronted vendors and police officers, and as a consequence, vendors “will no longer be allowed to set up stalls along Ylaya Street”, according to the local government’s statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hindi ba kayo nahihiya dyan o talagang baboy din kayo sa bahay? Kailangan ko pa kayo sorpresahin? Pinaghahanapbuhay ko na nga kayo eh,” Moreno told vendors.

(Are you not ashamed or are you this filthy in your own homes? Do I really need to suprise you? I have let you earn a living.)

“Wala, walang kusa,” he then lamented. “Kung ganyan lang din naman ang iiwan sa’tin araw-araw, tigil na silang lahat.”

(Nothing, there’s no initiative. If this is just what they’re going to leave us every day then they must be stopped.)

In his speech at the Manila City Hall flag-raising ceremony following his inspection, Moreno blasted the vendors for allowing their areas littered with much garbage.

“Binababoy nila eh. Hindi ko maintindihan, sa totoo lang. Binigyan mo ng hanapbuhay, nilingon mo. Inalis mo ang mga nang-aabuso sa kanila. Wala pa rin,” Moreno said before employees of the Manila City Hall.

(They are desecrating it. I could not understand, to be honest. You gave them a way to earn a living, you removed those who are abusing them. Still nothing).

Failure to maintain cleanliness and orderliness is a violation of City Ordinance No. 8572.

Section 4 of the ordinance prohibits citizens from “leaving trash and other refuse in the gutter, sidewalks, streets, alleyway, and roads.” /kga

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ