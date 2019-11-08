Close  

Cops nab suspects in Dumaguete radioman’s slay

/ 12:22 PM November 08, 2019

CEBU CITY –– Police on Friday arrested the suspects in the slaying of radio broadcaster Dindo Generoso in Dumaguete City.

Police Brigadier General Val de Leon, director of the Central Visayas, identified the suspects as Teddy Reyes Salaw and Glenn Corsame, a retired policeman.

Seized from the suspects were a .45-caliber pistol with eight rounds of live ammunition.

Based on their investigation, De Leon said Corsame, a resident of San Jose Village in Barangay Banilad, Dumaguete City, was the driver of the getaway motorcycle.

De Leon said the investigation was “almost complete” following the arrest of Salaw and Corsame.

Generoso was on his way to work onboard his Hyundai Elantra car when two men aboard a motorcycle fired at his vehicle at 7:25 a.m. on November 7.

Generoso, a blocktimer of radio station 96.7 dyEm FM Station, suffered multiple bullet wounds on his head and body. /lzb

TAGS: arrest, Dindo Generoso, Dumaguete City, ‎Police, radio broadcaster
