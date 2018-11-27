Trillanes welcomes Duterte probe on parents’ dealings

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV has again offered to “voluntarily walk into any detention cell” even in Davao City if there is any irregularity on his parents’ past deals with the government.

Davao is the home city of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“I welcome Duterte’s statement on probing supposed transactions of my deceased father (PMA Cl ’59 retired in 1988 and died in 1998) and my 84 yr old mother,” Trillanes said in a statement on Tuesday.

“In fact, I’ll raise the ante. If he finds anything anomalous, again, I would voluntarily walk into any detention facility kahit sa Davao pa.”

But in the meantime, Trillanes dared Duterte to at least pretend that he was mad at whoever was behind the smuggling of the P6.4 billion and P11 billion worth of shabu into the country.

“Napaghahalataan tuloy na sya nga ang nasa likod ng mga shabu shipments na yan,” the senator added.

On Monday, Duterte revealed that the government is quietly probing the transactions of Trillanes’ parents with the Navy.

“We are looking into the paper. We’re investigating quietly ‘yung mga deals sa panahon ng tatay pati nanay niya,” the President said in a speech in Davao City.

“You can be very sure na lalabas lahat ‘yan,” Duterte added. /cbb

