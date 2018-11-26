Mt. Mayon spews 500-meter ash
LEGAZPI CITY – The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded two steam-driven or phreatic eruptions from Mayon Volcano in Albay province on Monday morning.
A 10:15 a.m. Phivolcs bulletin on Monday said grayish to grayish-white ash plumes from Mayon, which occurred at 7:59 a.m. to 8:05 a.m., reached 300 to 500 meters above the volcano’s summit before drifting to the southwest direction.
The agency recommended a strict ban on the entry into the six kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) and a precautionary seven kilometer-radius Extended Danger Zone (EDZ) in the south-southwest to east-northeast sector, stretching from the Barangay (village) Anoling in Camalig town to Barangay Sta. Misericordia, Sto. Domingo.
“Alert Level 2 currently prevails over Mayon Volcano. This means that Mayon is at a moderate level of unrest,” the Phivolcs bulletin said.
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.