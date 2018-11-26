PNP revives support for ‘Ang Probinsyano,’ wants more ‘realistic’ show

“Ang Probinsyano” can now again use police uniforms, equipment, and facilities after the Philippine National Police (PNP) restored its support for the television series.

But PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said they wanted the show to be more “realistic” in portraying the police force.

The PNP earlier banned the show’s producers from accessing police personnel and equipment for supposedly putting the force in a bad light.

“Hindi natin sinabi na ang ilalabas puro [good things about the PNP, but] what’s reality basically, for the story to be more realistic lang,” he said in a press briefing on Monday.

(We did not say they should always show what’s good about the PNP, but what’s reality basically, for the story to be more realistic.)

The conditions were made official as the PNP and executives of the ABS-CBN Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to iron out differences between them on the show.

“Until the succeeding season of Ang Probinsyano, we hope to put all the animosity and clashing opinions between us and introduce to our countrymen the true to life Filipino police officers imbued with the finest tradition of valor, service and sacrifice for God, country, and people,” Albayalde said.

He said “changes” on the show would most likely be seen in the next episodes of the series.

Albayalde also said that the provision of uniforms, equipment, and facilities would now be supervised by the PNP.

“Parang consultative ang dating (It will appear as consultative),” he said, noting that the supervision would cover interventions on the way the show’s characters wear the uniform and their posture as police officers.

“Eto yung mga tinitingnan natin. In regards to the story, wala tayong sinabi kung ano ang dapat nilang gawin,” he said.

(These are what we are looking at. In regards to the story, we didn’t say how they should do it.)

Asked if the PNP and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) still eye lawsuit against the show’s producers, Albayalde said: Well, sabi nga ni PIO [Chief Supt. Benigno Durana Jr.], All’s well that ends well.” /cbb

