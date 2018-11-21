TD ‘Samuel’ crossing Visayan Sea to Iloilo — Pagasa

Tropical Depression “Samuel” slightly accelerated on Wednesday and is traversing the Visayan Sea heading towards Iloilo province, the state weather bureau said.

As of 7 a.m., “Samuel” was last spotted at 90 kilometers (km) southeast of Roxas City, Capiz, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

It is moving westward with a speed of 30 kilometers per hour (kph). “Samuel” is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gusts up to 70 kph.

Pagasa said moderate to heavy rains could be expected over Bicol, Mimaropa, and Quezon province.

The state weather bureau also warned residents of affected areas of possible flashfloods and landslides caused by the weather condition.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number 1 is still up in 14 provinces in Luzon and Visayas.

In Luzon, placed under Signal No. 1 are Masbate including Ticao Island, Romblon, southern Oriental Mindoro, southern Occidental Mindor and Palawan including Cuyo Island and Calamian Group of Islands.

In the Visayas, affected areas include Biliran, Leyte, northern Cebu, northern Negros Occidental, Guimaras, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, and Antique. /muf

