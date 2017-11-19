Fingerprints link suspect to bank employee’s rape-slay

Police arrested on Sunday the prime suspect in the rape-slay of a 22-year-old bank employee in Pasig City, Radyo Inquirer reported.

Senior Supt. Orlando Yerba, Pasig police chief, identified the suspect as Randy Oavenada.

Yebra confirmed that the suspect’s fingerprints matched those lifted from the cellphone and body of the victim, Mabel Cama, Radyo Inquirer said.

Oavenada, whom police said tested positive for using illegal drugs, is in police custody while investigators continue to identify and gather evidence for other suspects, Yebra said.

Police earlier named Oavenada and a certain Diolan Acebuche as persons of interest in the death of Cama but were released after initial questioning.

On Nov. 14, Cama was found dead inside an abandoned structure about 100 meters away from her house in a private compound along Ortigas Avenue Extension in Barangay Rosario at about 12:20 p.m.

Police said burn marks on the victim showed that her killer or killers tried to burn her body. /cbb

