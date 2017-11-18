2 women arrested for trying to sneak contraband into Cebu City Jail

CEBU CITY — Two women were arrested by jail officers on Saturday for allegedly trying to sneak in contraband at the Cebu City Jail.

At around 9:30 a.m., Marlyn Estorgio, 20, was caught hiding in her vagina two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu, seven dried tobacco leaves, a disposable lighter, and a cellular phone.

After 30 minutes, Violeta Bacus, 43, was also arrested for hiding a big plastic pack of shabu in her vagina, according to Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor on police matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two women, who were supposed to visit their live-in partners at the city jail, were inspected by female jail guards at the facility’s searching room.

Complaints for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act 9165), particularly for possession of illegal drugs, will be filed against them.

Tumulak said the jail guards also seized packs of cigarettes from a boy who was eventually released. /atm