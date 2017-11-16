Inclusion of a friend in ‘narcopol’ list angers Villar

Sen. Cynthia Villar took a swipe at Interior Undersecretary and Officer-in-Charge Catalino Cuy on Thursday for including one of her friends in the list of local government officials stripped off of their supervisory powers over the police in their jurisdiction.

When asked why she was so incensed at the undersecretary, Villar said: “May kaibigan kasi ako sinama sa listahan (I have a friend who had been included in the list),” referring to the list of narcopoliticians released by the government.

Villar said her friend is currently sitting as a mayor in Mindanao. She however, refused to name the chief executive.

The senator said Cuy had agreed to meet with the local official and explain to him what prompted the decision.

“Sabi ko pakita niyo papers (I said show me the papers) then let’s meet them kasi (because) in fairness to them, they should be able to explain and to understand kasi umiiyak sa akin ung asawa e (because his wife is crying to me),” Villar said.

“Alam mo naman kung sino, di ko naman idedefend kung di ko alam na maayos e (You know who, I would not defend him if I do not think he’s a clean public official),” she added.

She also said that the list should not be released “unless confirmed.”

“E kung may sumira lang sayo kawawa ka naman ‘di ba. Nasira na ang pangalan mo dahil may pumulitika sayo,” Villar said.

(What if someone just wanted to destroy your reputation? I feel sorry for you. Your name was destroyed just because of politicking.)

The Department of the Interior and Local Government, through the National Police Commission, removed on October 30 the power of a governor and 23 mayors over the police in their respective areas for their alleged links to illegal drugs. /jpv