MRT-3 ‘provisional service’ affects early morning commuters
“Train failure” prompted the management of the Metro Railway Transit- 3 (MRT-3) to implement a provisional service on Thursday morning.
The affected stations were the northbound of Buendia to Ayala Avenue, the MRT reported at 9:03 a.m.
A separate report from Radyo Inquirer said that passengers were able to travel from North Avenue to Shaw station only.
The link between two MRT coaches detached, leaving several passengers stranded.
“Eksena sa MRT. Umaandar, sabay biglang bitaw ng huling MRT bus,” passenger Ivan Caballero Villegas said in his caption of a photo he posted on Facebook.
(Scene at the MRT: We were moving when suddenly an MRT coach suddenly detached)
Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez said in a statement that around 130 to 140 passengers were evacuated because of the incident. No one was reported injured.
Normal operations resumed at 9:30 a.m.
Earlier, passengers at the southbound Quezon Avenue station were asked to disembark at 8:57 a.m. due to a “technical problem.” /jpv
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.