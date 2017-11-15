‘What’s happening to us?’ Robredo laments divisiveness among Filipinos

Vice President Leni Robredo had this to say when she observed divisiveness among Filipinos: “What’s happening to us?”

“We woke up one day and you ask yourself: What is happening to us? Ano ba iyong dumaan na umiba ang lahat?” Robredo asked during the launch of her “Istorya ng Pag-asa” program at the Assumption Iloilo in Iloilo City on Wednesday.

Robredo said she could not remember any event in Philippine history that clearly marked the start of the division.

So she cited social media site Facebook as an example.

“[I] remember that the first time I joined, it was such a happy place to be in,” Robredo said. “You are there to share important milestones with your friends. You are there to make new friends. You are there to solidify old friendships.”

“[But then] we woke up one day, Facebook is different already,” she added. “And people were angrier, people were fighting already. Former friends are unfriending each other already. Generally, Filipino people seemed to be very polarized.”

Robredo then added that her program was the answer of her office to the “prevailing darkness that seems to be enveloping the country right now.”

The “Istorya ng Pag-asa” project of the vice president is a gallery where local personalities are featured.

Iloilo is the sixth city where the gallery has traveled to. /atm

