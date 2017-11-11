Unidentified men set on fire Catholic chapel’s altar, statues

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao – Unidentified men set ablaze a Catholic chapel in Barangay Labo-Labo here Friday night, fire officials said.

Fire Officer 1 Alonto Blaim, Sharff Aguak fire marshall, said the conflagration occurred at 9 p.m. amid heavy downpour.

Unidentified suspects poured gasoline at the San Isidro Labrador Chapel’s altar and religious articles and statues.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack on the chapel, which is right beside the national highway.

Firefighters put off the blaze 30 minutes later.

Blaim said a portion of the chapel’s wall was forced open and used as entry point by the suspects. –Edwin O. Fernandez /atm