PNP notes 23.61 percent drop in robbery incidents in PH

Robbery incidents nationwide dropped to 23.61 percent this year compared to last year’s record, the Philippine National Police said.

“A comparative analysis of robbery cases in January to October 2016 and during the same period in 2017 showed robbery incidents dropping 23.61 percent or 4,311 cases fewer from 18,529 to only 13,948 cases in 2017,” PNP spokesperson Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos said Friday.

Robbery cases also reached the lowest record in span of 22 months. Robbery cases also plunged 44.89 percent — from 2,350 cases in January 2016 to 1,296 cases in Oct. 2017.

“All police regional offices posted marked reduction in robbery incidents in their respective areas of responsibility during the Jan. to Oct. period,” Carlos said. /jpv