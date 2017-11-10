PDEA torches P6-B worth of illegal drugs in Cavite

Anti-narcotics agents incinerated P6-billion worth of illegal drugs in a Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) facility in Cavite on Friday.

Illegal drugs weighing 952.69 kilograms were destroyed through thermal decomposition at the Integrated Waste Management Incorporated (IWMI) in Brgy. Aguado, Trece Martirez City.

“We want the public to witness the destruction of dangerous drugs seized by drug enforcement officers to allay public apprehensions that these illegal drugs and illicit substances are being reused, recycled or sold back in the streets,” PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said.

The drugs seized from various anti-narcotic operations were kept and used as evidence in court cases. Among those substances destroyed were shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride), ephedrine, cocaine, ketamine, marijuana, benzphetamine HCI, N-benzylpiperazine, zolpiden, ephedrine, propanolol, sodium carbonate, valium, nitrazepam, nalbuphine, clonazepam, alprazolam, midazolam, methylphenidate, MDMA, codeine, pseudoephedrine, expired medicines, and liquid shabu.

The move was in compliance of Section 22 Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation No. 1 series of 2002.

The activity was in the wake of President Rodrigo Duterte’s designation of the PDEA as the “sole agency” in charge of the war on drugs last October, following criticisms of alleged police abuse during drug busts. /jpv

