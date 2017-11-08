Ombudsman files raps vs Aquino over Mamasapano incident

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed graft and usurpation of authority charges against former President Benigno Aquino III before the Sandiganbayan on Wednesday in connection with the 2015 Mamasapano incident.

The case was filed after the Ombudsman denied Aquino’s motion for reconsideration and upheld its June 2017 resolution finding probable cause for the indictment of the former president.

The Ombudsman earlier said that Aquino’s “act of utilizing the services of the preventively suspended [Alan] Purisima for Oplan Exodus prior to and during its implementation, despite an OIC [Philippine National Police] chief having been already designated, caused Purisima to perform under pretense of official position, the acts pertaining to the PNP Chief without being lawfully entitled to do so, in violation of Article 177 of the [Revised Penal Code] on Usurpation of Official Functions.”

Forty-four members of the PNP Special Action Force dubbed SAF 44 were killed in the incident. /cbb