No-fly zones, no-sail zones, no trucks for Asean Summit

Expect no-fly zones, no-sail zones and truck bans in Metro Manila and nearby provinces starting this week and the next as part of security measures for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14.

In a statement on Monday, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, which leads the Asean Committee on Security, Peace and Order, Emergency Preparedness and Response, announced the restrictions on air operations of all types of aircraft — including drones — in parts of Pampanga and Metro Manila from Nov. 9 to 15, to be enforced strictly by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

A “no-fly zone” will be implemented up to 10,000 feet above and 40 nautical miles around Clarkfield Special Economic and Freeport Zone in Pampanga, from Nov. 9 to 14 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Nov. 15 from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No-fly zone in Rizal Park

Another no-fly zone up to 10,000 ft above and 4 nm around Rizal Park in Manila will be implemented on Nov. 12 to 15 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Asean security committee also banned sea operations on Manila Bay for all types of vessels from Nov. 5 to 16.

On Nov. 12 to 15, all trucks and closed vans will be prohibited from passing through the Subic–Clark–Tarlac Expressway and North Luzon Expressway from Clark to Balintawak to ensure smooth traffic for the Asean delegates.