SC asks Senate to comment on frat man’s petition in hazing case

The Supreme Court (SC) has asked the Senate to comment on the petition for habeas corpus filed by Aegis Juris fraternity leader Arvin Balag, the high tribunal’s spokesperson disclosed on Tuesday.

SC spokesperson Theodore Te said Balag recently filed the petition, questioning his detention at the Senate, and urged the high court to grant a temporary restraining order against his continuing detention.

Balag was cited in contempt by the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs last October 18 for refusing to answer questions from the senators regarding the death of University of Santo Tomas law student Horacio Tomas “Atio” Castillo III.

Balag drew the ire of the senators as he repeatedly invoked his right to self-incrimination.

Balag is being tagged as one of the main suspects in Castillo’s fatal hazing. /kga