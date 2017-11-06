SUV bought for security reason – Sereno spokesperson

The spokesperson of Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno asserted on Monday that the luxury suburban utility vehicle or sport utility vehicle (SUV) was purchased by the Office of the Chief Justice for security reason and not because the head magistrate merely wants to do so out of whim.

In a forum at the Manila hotel, lawyer Josa Deinla said: “Yung Land Cruiser na ito ay hindi nya binili dahil gusto nyang [Sereno] magpaka Doña o dahil sa kapritcho. Binili ito para magsilbing security vehicle.”

[The Land Cruiser was purchased not because she wants to act like a rich woman or a madam or she bought it on a whim. It was bought to serve as her security vehicle.]

Sereno is currently facing an impeachment complaint, and part of the accusations hurled against her include the questionable purchase of the Toyota Land Cruiser worth over P5 million.

But according to Deinla, a circular from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) allows certain officials, including the Chief Justice, to acquire certain types of vehicle.

“This was allowed by the Supreme Court and followed the procurement process,” Deinla pointed out. /kga