17 Pangasinan towns, 2 cities to experience 12-hour brownout on Nov. 7

DAGUPAN CITY — Seventeen Pangasinan towns and the cities of San Carlos and Urdaneta will be experiencing a 12-hour power loss on Nov. 7 due to the annual preventive maintenance and testing of transformers and other equipment, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said on Saturday.

The power service interruption will take effect starting 6 a.m. up to 6 p.m. and will affect areas served by the Pangasinan Electric Cooperative (Panelco) III and Central Pangasinan Electric Cooperative (Cenpelco), according to Melma Batario, NGCP regional communications and public affairs officer.

Affected Panelco III areas include Urdaneta City and the towns of Asingan, San Manuel, Rosales, Villasis, Sto. Tomas, Sta. Maria, San Nicolas, Natividad, Tayug, San Quintin, Umingan and Balungao.

Cenpelco coverage areas affected are San Carlos City and the towns of Alcala, Bautista, Bayambang, Basista and Urbiztondo.

Batario said the maintenance activity involved testing the power transformer in Barangay (village) Nagsaag in San Manuel town, as well as the replacement of wooden electric posts. /jpv