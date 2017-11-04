LOOK: Duterte visits parents’ tombs in Davao

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte lights a candle to honor the memories of his parents the late Governor Vicente and Soledad Duterte during his visit to their resting place at the Roman Catholic Public Cemetery in Davao City on November 4, 2017. RENE LUMAWAG/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO
The All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day may be over for most of the Filipinos but not for President Rodrigo Duterte.
Together with his youngest son, Sebastian, Duterte visited the final resting place of his parents—late Governor Vicente and mother Soledad—at the Roman Catholic Public Cemetery in Davao City early morning on Saturday.
The President stroked the marbled casing of the remains of his mother, fondly called as Nanay Soleng among the people of Davao.
He also lit a candle to honor their memories.
Duterte usually visits the graves of his parents on All Saints’ Day, on their death anniversaries and on their birthdays. /jpv
