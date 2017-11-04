4 Quezon cops nabbed for gun ban violation

LUCENA CITY—Local police arrested four policemen for alleged violation of the Asean-related gun ban aside from causing trouble inside a restaurant here early Saturday, police said.

Supt. Reynaldo Maclang, Lucena police chief, said Police Officer 1 Jeriel Suarez, assigned at the National Capital Region, reportedly indiscriminately fired his service firearm inside the Central Park Garden Café at the transportation grand terminal in Barangay (village) Ilayang Dupay around 3 a.m.

Responding local policemen also arrested Robert Quirrez and Maynard De Rana, both with ranks PO1, and PO2 Michelle Eyatid, all from Burdeos, Quezon police station, and teacher Elmar Quirez and Jose Capus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They were all drunk,” Maclang said.

The suspects will be charged with alarm and scandal, indiscriminate firing and violation of the gun ban which is being implemented in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and in the Southern Tagalog region from Nov. 1 to 15 in time for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit. /jpv

RELATED STORY

Metro folk told: Avoid Edsa, or leave the city for Asean summit