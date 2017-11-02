Hollow blocks threat not for public, meant to assure ‘DDS’ – Roque

Incoming presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Thursday that his threat to throw hollow blocks at critics was not intended to the general public but a message specifically for the “Die-hard Duterte Supporters” or “DDS.”

“Binibigyan ko na po ng notice ‘yung mga walang hiya diyan na naninira lamang. Kung dati-rati hindi kayo nababato bagamat kayo’y nambabato, ngayon po maghanda na kayo dahil kung kayo’y nambato, hindi lang po bato itatapon ko sa inyo, hollow blocks,” Roque said in an interview with Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson over the weekend.

(I’m giving notice to those shameless individuals who engage in slander. Beware now because your attacks will not go unanswered anymore. I will not only throw rocks at you – hollow blocks will also hit you.)

Interviewed over ABS-CBN News Channel on Thursday, Roque explained that he was addressing Uson’s followers when the latter asked for his message to the DDS.

“I was addressing Mocha Uson. I was addressing the 5.5 million followers of the Mocha Uson blog, these are the DDS. It was not really intended for anyone else other than the DDS,” he said.

“(I was addressing) the Mocha Uson blog, not the general public. It was Mocha Uson interviewing me. I think that’s not clear to the public that they (media) used Mocha Uson video…,” he added.

Roque said he also made the remark to assure the DDS that he would defend Duterte from “unjust criticisms” even if he did not support the latter’s presidential bid in the last May 2016 elections.

The lawmaker backed the presidential bid of former Vice President Jejomar Binay.

While he was not being bashed by the DDS, he said there were questions raised against him not only because he did not support Duterte but also because of his strong position against the proposed re-imposition of the death penalty, for instance.

“(I) had to assure them that even if I was not with them from the very beginning, I knew the President. I would have probably supported the President had he declared his candidacy earlier but I also now have to explain to everyone that you know I could not support the President after I have decided to support Jojo Binay because to do so would mean I would be balimbing. So at least people know I’m a man of my word,” Roque pointed out. /kga