Poe backs Grab’s move to boost security for drivers

Sen. Grace Poe backed on Monday Grab Philippines’ move to add security measures that would help verify its passengers’ identity following the death of Gerardo “Junjie” Amolato Maquidato Jr., one of the transport network company’s drivers who was hailed a “good Samaritan.”

Last Oct. 28 evening, Maquidato was robbed and shot dead in Pasay City by an unknown assailant who booked a ride and posed as a passenger.

“We condemn the killing of Grab driver-partner Gerardo ‘Junjie’ Amolato Maquidato Jr. and exhort the concerned authorities to arrest the perpetrators,” Poe, chair of the Senate public services committee, said in a statement.

“Grab Philippines should show utmost cooperation with the police in sharing relevant details that could help track down these killers on the loose and in retrieving the vehicle of Junjie,” she added.

Grab Philippines country chief Brian Cu has expressed his support for the investigation into the death of Maquidato, who was hailed by their company as one of their best drivers last October 2016, for providing a free ride to a passenger who was about to pick up bags of blood for her dialysis.

Cu said they would provide a reward of P100,000 to anyone who could give any leads on Maquidato’s killing.

He also moved to institutionalize additional security measures to verify the identity of passengers booking rides.

“We support the plan to institutionalize in the system of Transportation Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) additional security measures that would help verify the identity of the passengers, especially those contracting ride-hailing services at night. This should be done, of course, with the understanding that the information would be kept confidential,” Poe said.

As the Senate public services committee drafts the law on app-based riding services, Poe said they would take into account and include provisions that would not just ensure the safety of the riders but the drivers as well.

“It is lamentable that in the past months, the TNVS community has become the target of lawless elements, victimizing its driver-partners. They need protection, as well,” the senator said.

“Swift justice is the least we could give to Junjie, who is known to be a good samaritan among his colleagues and passengers for his generous deeds,” she added. /atm