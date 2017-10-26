Ombudsman orders dismissal of Iloilo Mayor Mabilog
ILOILO CITY — The Ombudsman has ordered the dismissal from service of Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog after he was found guilty of serious dishonesty in relation to his “unlawful acquisition of wealth.”
The case is in relation to a complaint filed by Iloilo provincial administrator Manuel Mejorada against Mabilog. /je
