Thursday, October 26, 2017
Ombudsman orders dismissal of Iloilo Mayor Mabilog

Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog

Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog. NESTOR BURGOS / INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

ILOILO CITY — The Ombudsman has ordered the dismissal from service of Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog after he was found guilty of serious dishonesty in relation to his “unlawful acquisition of wealth.”

The case is in relation to a complaint filed by Iloilo provincial administrator Manuel Mejorada against Mabilog. /je

TAGS: Iloilo City, Jed Mabilog, Ombudsman, ordered dismissed, unlawful acquisition of wealth
