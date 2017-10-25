Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Duterte to Mabilog: ‘You’re next’

Duterte to Mabilog: ‘You’re next’

/ 06:17 PM October 25, 2017
Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog

Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog. (Photo by NESTOR P. BURGOS JR. / Inquirer Visayas)

“You’re next,” President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday, directing the warning to Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog whom he had identified as a “narcopolitician.”

“The mayor of Iloilo City, I identified him, I said: You’re next, your next,” Duterte said in a speech during the commemorative session and concert program of the Association of Southeast Asean Nations Law Association (ALA) in Malacañang.

The President did not make clear, however, what he meant by “you’re next.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The chief executive was apprently alluding to the death of Ozamis City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr., a suspected narcopolitician who was killed in a police operation.

Duterte has repeatedly called Mabilog was a drug protector, which the mayor has repeatedly denied. /atm

