Duterte to Mabilog: ‘You’re next’

“You’re next,” President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday, directing the warning to Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog whom he had identified as a “narcopolitician.”

“The mayor of Iloilo City, I identified him, I said: You’re next, your next,” Duterte said in a speech during the commemorative session and concert program of the Association of Southeast Asean Nations Law Association (ALA) in Malacañang.

The President did not make clear, however, what he meant by “you’re next.”

The chief executive was apprently alluding to the death of Ozamis City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr., a suspected narcopolitician who was killed in a police operation.

Duterte has repeatedly called Mabilog was a drug protector, which the mayor has repeatedly denied. /atm