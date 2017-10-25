Radio broadcaster shot dead in Surigao

DAVAO CITY – Unidentified gunmen shot dead a radio broadcaster in Bislig City in Surigao del Sur Tuesday night, authorities said.

Christopher Iban Lozada, 29, died on the spot when armed men on a van opened fire on his car in Barangay Coleto in Bislig City at about 9 p.m., the local police and media colleagues said.

Lozada, a media practitioner for Prime Broadcasting Network, was heading home in his Toyota Vios with his girlfriend, Honey Faith Indog, 19, when attacked.

His female companion was wounded and was being treated at a local hospital.

The victim hosted Prime’s public affairs program “Kuskos-Batikos.” He was also vice president of the media association in Bislig, according to Rona Omo, district representative for the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster sa Pilipinas (KBP) in Bislig.

“He started his radio work in our station. We’re shocked and saddened by his death,” Omo said, calling him a “fearless broadcaster.”

Lozada was the seventh radio journalists to be attacked in Surigao del Sur since 2009. Five of the victims were killed. /cbb