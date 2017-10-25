Trillanes is ‘father of fake news,’ says Binay camp

The camp of former Vice President Jejomar Binay on Tuesday called Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV “the father of fake news’’ in the Philippines after the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a libel complaint against the senator.

Trillanes, who is now in the United States, has no statement on the matter, his staff said.

Binay’s spokesperson Joey Salgado said the DOJ’s resolution to file a libel complaint against Trillanes in the Makati Regional Trial Court “vindicated [Binay] over the malicious claims made by the senator.”

The DOJ’s move, he added, only confirmed that the Senate hearings “were purely in aid of political demolition, not legislation.”

According to Salgado, the DOJ’s resolution also exposed Trillanes as “a fake crusader against fake news,” calling the senator the “pioneer of fake news” since 2015.

“He was spreading fake news since 2015. He deserves the unflattering title ‘father of fake news in the Philippines,’” he added.