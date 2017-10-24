Robredo launches ‘stories of hope’ in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY—Vice President Leni Robredo launched the “Istorya ng Pagasa” (Stories of Hope) in a mall here on Tuesday afternoon.

In her talk, Robredo said the Stories of Hope, a project under her “Angat Buhay” anti-poverty program, is one way of conversing to the public in the simplest way but in a meaningful manner. The project seeks to gather stories of hope and triumph of ordinary Filipinos to inspire others.

“It (Stories of Hope) will focus on stories of ordinary (people), from hardships, trials and success in life,” she said.

The vice president said the objective of Stories of Hope is “to saturate the environment with positive stories rather than negative stories.”

She added that it is a way of changing the culture of negativity and fighting happening in the country and in the world.”

During the launch, Robredo also highlighted the stories of Albayanos who are striving despite hardships then later became very successful in their chosen fields. /jpv