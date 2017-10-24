De Lima asks SET to cite Tolentino in contempt

Detained Senator Leila de Lima has asked the Senate Electoral Tribunal to hold 13th-ranked candidate Francis Tolentino in contempt for discussing the purported irregularities that have emerged from the manual recount of 635 ballot boxes last week.

In a five-page motion filed on Tuesday through lawyer Teddy Esteban Rigoroso, De Lima asked for Tolentino to be “meted with appropriate sanction.”

She said the now-presidential adviser on political affairs violated the sub judice rule when he talked about his legal team’s observations in an interview with reporters on Friday.

The motion cited the news articles carried by the Philippine Daily Inquirer, as well as two other broadsheets, The Manila Times and The Philippine Star.

Tolentino had told reporters that 2013 ballots have been found in a ballot box used for the 2016 elections in Calbayog City. He also raised the issue of garnering zero votes in Isabela City in Basilan and six municipalities in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

He said this was curious and “statistically impossible,” because he at least had a poll watcher in the said areas. He also found “improbable” that he lost in some municipalities in Maguindanao that badly while winning in the province as a whole.

But, De Lima said Tolentino’s statement “serves no purpose but to mislead the public and this Tribunal,” adding that he was “trying to insinuate fraud or irregularity that is not really there.”

She noted that in the first three days of the so-called “revision” process from Oct. 18 to 20, Tolentino “made no recovery on physical count in the areas where he alleged the existence of fraud and irregularities.”

“Yet, publicly he acts as though he was a victim of fraud and the perpetrator was protestee De Lima,” the motion read, adding that he “put in question” the integrity of the SET proceedings.

Tolentino told reporters in a text message: “I have yet to receive a copy of De Lima’s motion. I will study it together with my lawyers and thereafter make a reply.”

The presidential adviser had protested the victory of Mr. Duterte’s nemesis for the 12th Senate seat with a wide 1.28-million margin (13,793,947 minus 12,518,891).

For the revision process, SET charged Tolentino and De Lima with a fee of P667,000 and P32,000, respectively. Tolentino’s legal team is led by former University of the Philippines College of Law Dean Pacifico Agabin.

Also included in Tolentino’s protest were the vote-rich provinces of Cebu, Bulacan, Iloilo and Nueva Ecija. The former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman alleged that massive fraud marred the elections, namely: tampering of the automated election system, pre-shading of ballots, the recording of 100-percent voter turnouts and the non-counting of some votes.

De Lima, who had criticized the killings and police abuses in the Duterte government’s antidrug campaign, is currently unable to attend the Senate’s sessions due to her detention at the Philippine National Police custodial center in Quezon City.

This was after the Duterte administration charged her with nonbailable offenses for her alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prisons when she was Justice secretary, on the basis of the testimony of inmates and disgruntled subordinates.