Palace welcomes Lorraine Badoy as PCOO undersecretary

Expecting her to show the same “zeal and enthusiasm” she demonstrated as Assistant Secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Malacañang has announced the appointment of Lorraine Marie Tablang Badoy as Communications Undersecretary.

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar on Monday said Badoy, whose appointment was signed by Duterte on October 19, would be undersecretary for new media and spokesperson of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

“We welcome Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy to the Presidential Communications Operations Office family,” Andanar said in a statement.

“We look forward to working together as we bring the government closer to the people by keeping them informed of the progress this administration is making towards changing the country for the better,” he added.

Andanar cited “Badoy’s passion for serving our people in her work at the DSWD.”

“We are confident that the same zeal and enthusiasm that animated her in caring for the less privileged will enable us to more effectively reach out to more people through new media,” he said.

Badoy had been controversial after she slammed critics of President Rodrigo Duterte, even telling the European Union (EU), one of the President’s staunchest critics, “to just engage in porn.” /je