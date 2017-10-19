UST admin silence on Atio hazing case boggles Escudero

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero said on Thursday he was “saddened, dismayed and disappointed” over the apparent apathy of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) administration on the death of its law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III.

“Para silang walang pakialam. Sa totoo lang nakaka-disappoint. Sila pa naman isang religious school. Sila pa dapat yung nangunguna sana para magbigay ng magandang ehemplo, lalo partikular na sa pagpapaharap sa pananagutan ng sino mang liable sa krimeng ito,” Escudero said in a press briefing.

(They don’t seem to care. To be honest, it is disappointing. What they have is a religious school. They should be at the forefront of giving good example particularly in bringing to justice those liable in this case.)

“Nakakalungkot, nakakadismaya, nakaka-disappoint sana magbago ang pananaw at pagtrato ng UST mismo sa kasong ito,” he added.

(It is saddening, dismaying and disappointing, still hoping that UST change how they treat this case.)

Castillo died after sustaining severe injuries due to apparent hazing conducted by Aegis Juris fraternity members on September 17.

“Actually mula nang mangyari ‘to wala pa kong narinig na opisyal ng UST na nagsalita tungkol dito labas sa faculty of civil law o labas kay Dean (Nilo) Divina,” the senator said.

(Actually, since this incident happened I have never heard any official of UST talking about this case, outside of the faculty or civil law or outside Dean Divina.)

Escudero, who is a lawyer and member of a fraternity, also condemned the fraternity’s “clear cover up” of the case.

He also said it is “impossible” that Divina, the UST Faculty of Civil Law dean, did not immediately know what happened to Castillo.

“Nakakalungkot man, maliwanag naman tinago nila eh. Kung yung ibang brods ni Dean Divina alam yung nangyari nung madaling araw mismo ng Linggo, bilang isa sa mga mataas na opisyal at kilalang miyembro, dean pa nung college na kinabibilangan ng fraternity nila, imposible talagang hindi nasabi o hindi nya nalaman o walang nagsabi sa kanya,” the senator said.

(Although it is sad, it is clear they are hiding this. If the other brods of Dean Divina know what happened on early morning of Sunday, being one of the ranking official and known member even the dean of the college belonging the fraternity, it is impossible indeed that it was not relayed to him or not knowing or no one told him.)

“Hindi ko maunawaan sa totoo lang kung bakit nya ito tinatanggi kung bakit ba ito dine-deny ni dean Divina,” he added.

(I really don’t understand why he is denying this, why Dean Divina is denying this.)

During the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs hearing on Castillo’s death Wednesday, Divina insisted that he was not immediately aware of Castillo’s death.

On the same hearing, Senator Grace Poe urged Divina, also a member of the Aegis Juris fraternity, to go on leave as dean while investigation on Castillo’s death is ongoing.

“You’re the dean and we have a very important criminal investigation that’s ongoing. I wouldn’t say you’re front and center, but definitely a figure that’s looming large, but giving it a few months is a sacrifice on your part,” Poe said.

But Divina refused, saying he cannot abandon his students and that the incident involving his fraternity has no bearing in his competence as dean. /jpv

