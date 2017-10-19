LTFRB exec defends Duterte cursing jeepney drivers

President Rodrigo Duterte is “on a mission to right the wrongs of this country,” an official of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) told members of the House of Representatives on Thursday in defense of the Chief Executive’s cursing of jeepney drivers recently.

LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada made the comment in response to a question of Gabriela Rep. Emmi de Jesus during a hearing of the House transportation committee on jeepney modernization.

De Jesus aired frustration over the President’s curse-laden remarks last Oct. 17 targeting jeepney drivers who oppose replacing their old units under the modernization program.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anong klaseng lider ng gobyerno meron tayo? Habang nagpapahayag ‘yung apektadong sektor, ang isasagot ay ‘Mamatay kayong mahihirap kayo.’ Ano ba ang paninindigan niyo dito kung ang Presidente may ganito nang paninindigan?” De Jesus asked the transport officials.

Lizada answered, “Kami ni (LTFRB chairman Martin) Delgra, we are from Davao.”

De Jesus said, “I don’t think that’s relevant.”

Lizada asked the representative to let her finish talking. She then explained: “We know how he (President Duterte) talks, and we know when he says something what he means. Ang sinasabi nya sa amin we have to fast track the modernization program.”

“There’s rhythm and rhyme in his actions. What you see siguro, minumura, but on our end, what we see from our background is that the President is man on a mission to right the wrongs of this country, which are now all cropping up; sabay sabay form peace and order to transportation,” Lizada said.

Lizada pointed out that the modernization program was only inherited by the current administration, and “it’s only now that the irregularities are cropping up.” /cbb