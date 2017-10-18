Lorraine Badoy appointed as PCOO undersecretary, says DSWD OIC

Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistant Secretary Lorraine Marie Partosa also known as Lorraine Badoy was appointed Undersecretary of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

This was confirmed by Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) officer in charge Emmanuel Leyco.

“Yes,” he replied in a text message when asked if Badoy was appointed to the PCOO. He did not provide further details.

Badoy served as an assistant secretary of the DSWD.

Sought for comment, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar did not confirm her appointment.

“I cannot confirm until appointment is out. I don’t want to preempt the appointing authority,” he said in a text message.

Badoy had been controversial after she slammed critics of President Rodrigo Duterte, even telling the European Union (EU), one of the President’s staunchest critics, “to just engage in porn.”

INQUIRER.net has sought the confirmation from Badoy but she has not responded as of posting time.

Malacañang has yet to confirm if she was indeed appointed. /je