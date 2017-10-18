Lacson to hazing suspect Trangia: Attend hearing or face arrest

Ralph Trangia, one of the primary suspects in the fatal hazing of Horacio Tomas “Atio” Castillo III may be cited for contempt and ordered arrested if he fails to attend today’s Senate hearing on the matter, Sen. Panfilo Lacson warned on Tuesday.

The Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs has summoned 14 persons, including Trangia, to shed light on the death of the University of Santo Tomas law freshman last month.

Lacson, the committee chair, said that the 14, mostly members of Aegis Juris, were invited to the hearing set on Sept. 25 but none of them showed up.

“If they ignore the subpoena and do not appear [today], they may be cited for contempt and could be ordered arrested,” he told reporters.

Trangia flew to Chicago with his mother, Rosemarie, hours after Castillo’s death on Sept. 17 was reported by the media. They returned to the country on Oct. 10.

Aside from Trangia, also summoned by the Senate are Arvin Balag, Aeron Salientes, Mhin Wei Chan, Mark Anthony Ventura, Oliver John Audrey Onofre, Ranie Rafael Santiago, Zimon Padro, Joshua Joriel Macabali, Karl Matthew Villanueva, Jose Miguel Salamat, Danielle Hans Matthew Rodrigo, Axel Munro Hipe and Marcelino Bagtang.

Declassifying testimony

Before the hearing, Lacson said, the committee would have a caucus on “how to go about declassifying” the testimony that another Aegis Juris member, John Paul Solano, gave in a closed-door session last month.

The committee may also release the transcript of Solano’s testimony if he refuses to talk during the hearing, Lacson said.

“We may also share his testimony [with] the Department of Justice and the Manila Police District conducting the investigation,” he said.