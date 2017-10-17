EJKs? Trust in Duterte spurs support for war on drugs – Ping

Senator Panfilo Lacson described on Tuesday as “disturbing” the recent Pulse Asia survey, which he said indicated that Filipinos seemed “resigned” that extrajudicial killings (EJKs) are part of the government’s war on drugs.

On Monday, Pulse Asia’s survey results showed that 73 percent of the 1,200 surveyed respondents believed that EJKs exist in the government’s brutal crackdown on illegal drugs but 88 percent of them still support it.

“That means Filipinos are resigned, and that is disturbing. They are resigned to the fact, at least 73 percent or a great majority of that number believe that EJK is happening and yet support the war on drugs,” Lacson said in an interview over ANC’s “Headstart” on Tuesday.

“So, it’s disturbing to some and maybe, dangerous to many. Because if Filipinos feel resigned na pwede na ring EJk just to solve the drug problem then we must rethink our decision,” he added.

The senator said the poll results might also show that Filipinos have gotten used to the same type of leadership in the past that despite the EJKs, people still support President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

“We’ve been through several leaderships, administration, and have gotten used of the same type of leadership. And it’s only now that what they see in President Duterte na mukhang merong change na nangyayari because of the political will, determination in eliminating the drug problem in the country,” he said.

“So kung 88 out of 100 Filipinos sinasabi: ‘We trust. We support.’ And it’s also in a manner saying they support the methods,” Lacson added. /cbb