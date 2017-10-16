Maute, Hapilon killing ‘elates’ Marawi hero widow

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Chinaline Tamboon cannot describe her delight upon learning about the death of Omar Maute and Isnilon Hapilon, leaders of the Islamic State-inspired gunmen fighting with government forces in Marawi.

Chinaline is widow of Marine Sergeant Brian Tamboon, a sniper who was killed in Marawi on June 29.

“I can’t explain my happiness. At least the war is going to end real soon and justice is attained for all the troops who sacrificed – killed like my husband and hundreds more who were wounded,” Chinaline told the Inquirer.

Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed on Monday that the Marawi siege leaders – Maute and Hapilon – have been killed.

