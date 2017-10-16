Senators allay fears vs revolutionary gov’t in PH

Members of the Senate assuaged on Monday public fears about President Rodrigo Duterte’s warning of a revolutionary government, saying the pitch remains an “idea” as it might even be just another “impulsive statement” from the top leader of the land.

“It’s merely an idea at this point and we have no reason to be wary about it,” Senate majority leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said in a text message to reporters.

Sotto, however, added that Mr. Duterte might have information not available to the public that would merit the declaration of a revolutionary government in the country.

“The President has information not available to us. He probably feels the country’s stability could be in jeopardy that’s why he is thinking of ways to protect it just in case,” Sotto said.

Senator Panfilo Lacson, meanwhile, said the public should already be “accustomed to President Duterte’s impulsive statements.”

“I don’t believe he will declare a revolutionary government – not now, not anytime during his term. He knows he won’t and can’t do it. Having said that, there’s no point reacting negatively or otherwise to such and other similar pronouncements,” Lacson said.

Last Tuesday, the Chief Executive floated the idea of a revolutionary government during a speech at Malacañang.

“For me, my advice to a President who wants to change [is] do not go for martial law,” Duterte said in his speech. “They will just make an issue of it. Go for a revolutionary government so that everything will be finished.”

“For the Philippines to really go up, I said: What the people need is not martial law. Go for what Cory did – revolutionary government. But don’t look at me. I cannot go there.” /kga