Sara Duterte tags President’s critics as ‘power grabbers’

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte blasted those who criticized her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, for his statement about the possibility of setting up a revolutionary government amid threats of destabilization.

Sara slammed the groups and individuals as “power grabbers” with hidden intentions against the Duterte administration.

“Power grabbers have made their point, made their presence felt, caught our attention, and we know who they are,” the Davao mayor said in a statement on Sunday.

“The threat of destabilization is as real as terrorism,” she added.

The mayor took exception to the statement of the group Tindig Pilipinas that Duterte was being “paranoid and insecure” in reaction to his statement about setting up a revolutionary government.

“How can he insecure when he is the president?” she said. “When you are the president, there is nothing that will make you feel insecure – not a survey results or a person like [Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV] or a power-hungry group called Tindig Pilipinas.”

“All his destabilization claims are from intel reports and reliable sources from inside the offices of the people identified with the opposition,” the mayor said.

According to the administration’s critics, Duterte’s threat to establish a revolutionary government is “unconstitutional” and “will pave the way for a dictatorship.” /atm

