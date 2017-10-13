Container van on NLEX catches fire

A container van caught fire on Friday while traversing the southbound lane of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX).

A 30-second video by Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) spokesperson Aileen Lizada showed a six-wheeler closed van ablaze and covered with smoke.

The incident transpired just a few meters before the Sta. Rita interchange, particularly at a spot near the Shell of Asia station, DZIQ Radyo Inquirer 990 reported.

It caused traffic in both southbound and northbound lanes of the highway.

Firemen put out the fire at 7:45 a.m.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the blaze./idl