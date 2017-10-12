PNP’s next target after exit from drug war: Riding-in-tandem suspects

As the Philippine National Police (PNP) goes “hands off” in the drug campaign, it will now focus on riding-in-tandem/motorcycle-riding suspects in shooting incidents.

“One of the major street crimes now destroying the reputation and credibility of the PNP is the non-stop occurrence of riding-in-tandem and motorcycle-riding suspects on shooting incidents,” said PNP Directorate for Operations Police Director Camilo Cascolan said in a statement Thursday.

He said PNP chief Director General Ronald Dela Rosa has ordered to focus on prevention of street crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Stripped of role in ‘drug war’, PNP revert focus on street crimes, anti-terrorism

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to become the sole agency tasked to carry out the war on drugs after an independent survey showed a decline in the President’s satisfaction and trust ratings because of the bloody drug war.

Because of the new directive, all drug enforcement units (DEU) from regional police offices down to police stations have also been dissolved, Cascolan said.

“You may convert the DEUs to Detectives/Police Intel Operatives responsible for detection, prevention and solution of street crimes,” he added.

The PNP earlier said that the Drug Enforcement Group’s new role will be limited to forwarding intelligence information to PDEA.

Cases under investigation which will be found out as drug-related will also be forwarded to PDEA, Cascolan said. /je