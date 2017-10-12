Trillanes: I didn’t know Duterte was a ‘murderer’

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Thursday hit back at Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte for calling him and two other minority senators “opportunists” for seeking President Duterte’s help in the past for their political ambitions.

Trillanes, in a statement released a few hours after Sara’s lengthy Facebook post, admitted that he sought Duterte’s endorsement during his vice presidential campaign years ago.

The mayor said Trillanes sought her father’s help when the senator ran for vice president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trillanes ran for vice president in the 2016 elections.

He claimed that at that time he did not know that Duterte, then mayor of Davao City, was a killer.

“Ang mga panunumbat ni Mayor Sara Duterte ay nung hindi ko pa kilalang mamamatay tao at magnanakaw ang tatay n’yang si Pres. Duterte,” Trillanes said.

“Iba na ngayon, alam ko na ang katotohanan,” he said.

When Trillanes sought Duterte’s help in 2016, Duterte had been accused and investigated for alleged summary executions in Davao City for at least seven years.

Investigations into Duterte’s alleged Davao Death Squad were led by then-Commission on Human Rights chair Leila de Lima starting 2009. She continued the probe when she was named Justice secretary by President Benigno Aquino III in 2010.

Despite the allegations and investigations, De Lima failed to file any charges against Duterte for murder.

De Lima, who has won a Senate but is detained while facing charges of conniving with drug lords in the New Bilibid Prisons, is a key ally of Trillanes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trillanes said it would be more opportunistic of him if he would still maintain ties with Duterte despite their opposing views.

Trillanes then asked Sara when the First Family would sign a bank secrecy waiver to prove that they were not corrupt.

“Di ba naisip ni Sara Duterte na di hamak na mas madaling maging oportunista sa pagsipsip ngayon kay Duterte imbes na kalabanin sya?” he said.

“Maiba ko, kelan kayo pipirma ng waiver para mapatunayan nyo sa taong bayan na hindi kurakot ang pamilya nyo?” Trillanes added.

Trillanes is accusing Duterte of having billions in hidden wealth presented supposed documents showing the President’s bank accounts. He has not presented the source of the purported accounts while the Anti-Money Laundering Council has denied that the information came from them.

The senator is demanding that Duterte sign a waiver to prove or belie his allegations against the President. /cbb